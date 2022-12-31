Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at <a href="tel:250.364.2566">250.364.2566</a> or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at <a href="tel:1.800.222.8477">1.800.222.8477</a>. Image: RCMP logo

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250.364.2566 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477. Image: RCMP logo

Trail police looking for tips into Christmas Eve violent home invasion

RCMP find a 42-year-old man suffering from serious injuries

The Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of a violent home invasion on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24, at 2:05 p.m., the Trail police received a report of a home invasion in which one man was shot with rubber bullets at a residence on the 700 block of Short Street in Trail.

Upon arrival, a number of people were located in and around the residence, including a 42-year-old man who was suffering from serious injuries.

No one else was injured.

Two masked suspects allegedly entered the residence and fired multiple rubber rounds at the man before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to a local-area hospital for medical attention.

The residence, and the injured man, are both known to police.

“This incident appears to be targeted in nature and police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the greater public, ” says Staff Sergeant Kris Clark, Media Relations Officer for the BC RCMP.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250.364.2566 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.

City of TrailGun ViolencegunsRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Right motivations key for New Year’s resolutions, says University of Victoria professor

Just Posted

The area highlighted by the Special Public Avalanche Warning mainly falls north of communities like Kimberley and Nelson. Avalanche Canada file.
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?