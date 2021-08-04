Trail association unveils Riverside Mural for Inclusion

The vibrant mural is on the wall of the Trail Association Activity Centre near the Skywalk in Trail

The Trail Association for Community Living (TACL) is thrilled with the progress of its new mural.

“After many years of fundraising and donations, TACL is so appreciative to be able to have a mural painted on the side of our building,” said TACL’s financial manager Tracy Fischer. “Tyler Toews of Canadian murals is in the process of making a masterpiece!”

The Trail Association Activity Centre’s (TAAC) is located at 1769 Riverside Ave. in Trail, and the ‘Riverside Mural for Inclusion’ in an area readily accessible to community members and public visiting the Columbia River Skywalk and the walking pathway along the Columbia River.

“We believe it is of historical importance and will represent inclusiveness,” said Fischer. “TACL currently supports at least 200 individuals with diverse abilities in the community. We understand first hand the challenges individuals with disabilities face in their communities, this wall bridges the gaps.”

Amazingly, TACL is celebrating its 70th year in the Greater Trail area, and has been a valuable contributor to the community, providing support and stability to thousands of residents.

Standing at the west entrance of the Skywalk Bridge, the side wall of the TAAC building is highly visible. Toews’ artwork invites visitors to walk through the historic area of Groutage Avenue towards the walking path along the Columbia River.

The mural depicts a puzzle of a historic Trail ‘Riverside’ landscape, with windows to a brighter more progressive future breaking through, as giant hands with colourful pieces, complete the puzzle, which all Trail residents are a necessary and vital piece.

“By creating the mural along this side of the TAAC building, the mural will remain accessible to all members of the community,” adds Fischer.

As of July 28, Toews was just putting on the finishing touches and hoped to have it completed by the end of the month.

