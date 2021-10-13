Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Trail and Nelson’s COVID-19 cases drop off

The West Kootenay had a total of 107 cases from Oct. 3 to 9

COVID-19 cases have fallen sharply in Trail and Nelson.

Trail led the region with 36 news cases during the week of Oct. 3 to 9, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. That’s down from 74 the previous week.

Nelson’s local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, also dropped from 31 to just seven new cases.

The Arrow Lakes area that includes Nakusp also saw a decrease from 14 to eight new cases, while the Kootenay Lake area that includes Crawford Bay had no new cases for the second straight week.

COVID-19 cases did rise slightly in Creston (30), Castlegar (21) and Grand Forks (five).

READ MORE:

Calgary judge hands out fines, not jail to prevent notoriety for COVID-19 violators

Canadians cheer, Freeland urges caution as U.S. unveils land border travel plan

Coronavirus

Previous story
Driver blames ‘Jesus sign’ after Highway 3 collision

Just Posted

Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Trail and Nelson’s COVID-19 cases drop off

A house is displayed for sale on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Kootenay real estate market emerging from grip of pandemic, says KAR president

Twelve restaurants are participating in this year’s Restaurants For Change, a fundraiser for the Nelson Community Food Centre. L-R: Rob Little (Louie’s Steakhouse), Andrew Creighton (Food Centre), Ryan Martin (Library Lounge, General Store), Simon Vine and Alex Beaudoin (Cantina Del Centro, Broken Hill, Yum Son), Kristian Camero and Stephen Barton (Black Cauldron), and Tom Gabriel (The Outer Clove). Photo: Tyler Harper
12 Nelson eateries taking part in Restaurants For Change

Baldface Lodge founder and CEO Jeff Pensiero. Photo: Darren Davidson
Baldface Lodge expands operations into Valhallas