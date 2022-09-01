Tom Zeleznik seeks re-election as Mayor of Nakusp

Pictured is Nakusp Mayor Tom Zeleznik, who is seeking re-election in the 2022 municipal election in October. Zeleznik has served one term as Mayor and two terms as a councillor. (Photo via Facebook)

Nakusp’s current Mayor Tom Zeleznik will seek another term as the head of the village Council, according to CivicInfo BC.

Zeleznik was elected in 2018, before serving two terms as a councillor from 2012 to 2018. He also served previously on the Chamber of Commerce committee and the Nakusp and Area Development Board.

He volunteers for many community organizations including the Nakusp Volunteer Fire Department, Road Rescue and more.

Zeleznik was born and raised in Nakusp, with 40 years of experience in forestry, the saw mill industry, farming and consulting.

Candidates have until Sept. 9 to file nomination papers, with four councillor seats up for grabs in Nakusp.

Two current councillors, Susan DeSandoli and Ken Miller have announced they will not be seeking re-election.

The Nakusp Municipal Election is set for October 15, 2022. More information on those seeking nomination will follow as available.