Surrey RCMP cruisers outside a Newton townhouse Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP cruisers outside a Newton townhouse Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Toddler in hospital, woman dead following stabbings at Surrey townhouse

Police say two-year-old was among victims found at townhouse complex in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue

Police say a woman is dead and two others, including a toddler, are in hospital following a stabbing at a Newton-area townhouse Tuesday (Oct. 20) night.

According to Surrey RCMP, police were alerted to a stabbing inside a residence in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue just before 9 p.m., and arrived to find three people suffering from injuries.

“An adult female had critical injuries, an adult male had serious injuries, and a two-year-old child had serious but not life-threatening injuries,” a news release states.

“All three of the injured people were transported to the hospital; the female later died in the hospital.”

Police say a suspect fled the scene, but was located nearby and taken into custody. A witness told Black Press Media that police vehicles were at a house two blocks away, near 127 Street and 67A Avenue, and that it appeared there was evidence under four pylons.

Early indications are that the incident was one of family violence, the news release adds.

“The parties involved are known to one another. There is no indication of a risk to the public as a result of this incident.”

Police say the area will remain cordoned off for a “significant” amount of time, and that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called.

IHIT tweeted late Wednesday morning (Oct. 21) that a second man was arrested and remains in custody, adding that “everyone involved are members of the same family.”

Sergeant Frank Jang said, “The question on everyone’s mind is why did this happen. That is also a top-of-mind priority for us as we work this morning to piece together what was said and done in that home last night.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC
Next story
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Just Posted

Kootenay West Candidates (L to R) Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green), Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent, Ed Varney (Independent).
Q&A with Kootenay West candidates: Opioid crisis

Seventh in a series of Q&As with the candidates, look for a new set each morning.

Touchstones Museum has opened up Nelson’s Cold War bunker to the public. The unique exhibit includes artifacts from the 1950s and 60s. Photo: Tyler Harper
Take cover! Cold War bunker opens to public in Nelson

The shelter was built in 1964 in case of nuclear fallout

(L-R) Kazia Hopp, Colby Mackintosh, Hunter Guidon and Russdale Carungui installed the solar panels. Photo: Nakusp Secondary School
Students install 280 solar panels at two SD 10 schools

The panels will help the schools save on their electrical costs

Kootenay West Candidates (L to R) Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green), Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent, Ed Varney (Independent).
Q&A with Kootenay West candidates: Child care

Sixth in a series of Q&As with the candidates, look for a new set each morning.

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Interior Health records 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Thirty-six cases remain active; two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Jack Vellutini, 100, is still making sweet music. Photo: Submitted
Music stirs memories as Trail serenader nears 101st birthday

Jack Vellutini gave his brass instruments to Trail up-and-comers so the legacy of music can live on

BC ELECTION
B.C. political leaders reflect on rural health care as election looms

NDP leader John Horgan, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson talk health care priorities in the Kootenays

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

A 2018 decision to fly a rainbow flag ended up costing the City of Langley $62,000 in legal fees (Langley Advance Times file)
Human rights win in rainbow flag fight cost B.C. city $62,000

“Lengthy and involved” process provoked by complaint

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau and his family decide against trick-or-treating this year due to COVID

Adhering to local health authorities, Trudeau urges Canadians to do their part in following those guidelines

Surrey RCMP cruisers outside a Newton townhouse Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Toddler in hospital, woman dead following stabbings at Surrey townhouse

Police say two-year-old was among victims found at townhouse complex in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue

Most Read