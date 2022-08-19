(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Thunderstorms possible in parts of B.C. as heat wave eases

14 single-day heat records were set on Aug. 18

B.C.’s most recent heat wave has abated for much of the province, but warm temperatures still remain in some areas.

A heat warning remains in effect for the north and central coast where daytime highs around 30 C are expected until early next week.

“Another round of hot weather is expected to redevelop next Wednesday and continue for the remainder of next week,” Environment Canada said in a weather warning for the region.

That next round of hot weather is anticipated to bring higher temperatures across the rest of B.C. as well.

In the meantime, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and Whistler warning of strong gusts and possible thunderstorms.

“An upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the south coast today,” Environment Canada said. “At this time, confidence in the occurrence of this event is low, however it would be advisable to be cautious when engaging in outdoor activities in the event that this scenario takes place.”

The current bout of heat managed to set 14 new single-day temperature records for Aug. 18. The highest temperatures were recorded in Trail where it hit 38.6 C, breaking the old record of 38.3 C set in 1967.

B.C. single-day heat records broken on Thursday (Aug. 18)

• Clearwater – 36.4 C (previously 35 C set in 1967)

• Clinton – 32.9 C (previously 32.4 C set in 2012)

• Comox– 31.6 C (previously 30.6 C set in 1965)

• Mackenzie – 31.6 C (previously 31 C set in 2012)

• Merritt – 34.5 C (previously 34 C set in 1981)

• Muncho Lake – 27.2 C (previously 27 C set in 1981)

• Nakusp – 33.6 C (previously 33.5 C set in 2003)

• Pitt Meadows– 34 C (previously 33.9 C set in 1908)

• Sechelt– 32.8 C (previously 28 C set in 2016)

• Trail – 38.6 C (previously 38.3 C set in 1967)

• Vancouver – 27.6 C (previously 27.2 C set in 1965)

• West Vancouver– 31.7 C (previously 29 C set in 1981)

• Whistler– 36.6 C (previously 34.7 C set in 2012)

READ MORE: 7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from BC Liberal caucus for questioning climate change
Next story
BC Liquor Stores to start rationing alcohol amid ongoing strike

Just Posted

The COVID-19 outbreak at Talarico Place has been declared over. File photo
Second death in COVID outbreak at Castlegar’s Talarico Place

The Briggs Creek wildfire near Kaslo. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
West Kootenay wildfire update: Briggs Creek, Mulvey Creek and Wren Creek fires

The Filipino language Tagalog is the mother tongue of a growing population of residents in Nelson. Those include (L-R) Arcel Mapa, his children Symon and Sydelle and wife Juliet Mapa, along with Themis Silva and Jecelyn Calvo. The Mapas and Silva co-own KC Restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
Tagalog and Punjabi are Nelson’s fastest growing languages

Operation Owatz is rallying the community to get moving and raise funds for ambulatory care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Operation Owatz
‘Let’s get moving,’ for memorial fundraiser at hospital in Trail