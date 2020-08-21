Two fires are also burning within 15 kilometres of Edgewood

A fire could be seen burning south of Burton in the Naumulten Mountain area south of Burton earlier this month. Photo: Leanne Mentz

Three fires burning within 15 kilometres of Nakusp are either being held or are under control, according to Southeast Fire Centre information officer Kim Wright.

One of the fires burning in the Raven Creek West area is 0.01 hectares and was being suppressed by three firefighters on Friday. The fire is currently being held.

Another fire burning in the Raven Creek East area is 0.02 hectares and is under control while a nearby fire in the Ravens Creek North area is 0.1 hectares and is being held.

Further north, another fire in the Wilkie Creek area has grown to 25 hectares and is currently being suppressed by fire crews. The fire is being closely monitored and no structures are at risk at this time.

A fire in the Halfway Creek area, approximately four kilometres from Highway 31, is also under control by fire crews.

Further down the Arrow Lakes, a fire burning in the Caribou Creek area approximately 14 kilometres east of Burton is 1.5 hectares in size. Crews are currently suppressing the fire and closely monitoring it.

Two fires burning approximately 15 kilometres west of Edgewood are also under control. One of the fires is 0.45 hectares in the Young Creek area while the second fire is 0.62 hectares and is burning in the Burrell Creek area.

Boaters in the Arrow Lakes are being asked to stay far away from aircraft fighting all of the fires.

In the Slocan Valley, The Talbot Creek Fire in the Winlaw area has grown to 150 hectares. There also five other fires burning in the surrounding area.

In the Okanagan area, more than 300 homes are under an evacuation order near Penticton due to the nearby 2000 hectare Christie Mountain wildfire.

A U.S. wildfire has grown to 4,500 hectares and is quickly spreading towards the border with Osoyoos.

Forty-four of the province’s 79 active fires are currently burning in southeastern B.C.

