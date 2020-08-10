None of the wildfires burning in the West Kootenay are threatening any structures. Photo: BC Wildfire Service Facebook page

Three fires burning in Arrow and Kootenay Lakes regions under control

A fire burning in the Burton Creek area was also recently put out by crews

Three wildfires burning in the Arrow and Kootenay Lakes regions are all under control.

One of the lightning-caused fires burning east of Trout Lake in the Ottawa Creek area has remained at 4.1 hectares. A pilot first spotted the fire from the air last Wednesday and notified authorities.

Another nearby lightning-caused fire burning southeast of Trout Lake in the Lake Creek area has remained at 6.6 hectares.

On the Arrow Lakes, a fire burning south of burning in the Stony Creek area south of Burton has grown from 0.9 to 1.6 hectares.

None of the fires is threatening any structures. All are believed to have caused by lightning.

Another fire that was burning in the Burton Creek area has since been extinguished.

That fire was estimated to be 0.1 hectares.

“Ground crews helped to put out the fire and they also received support from air tankers and rappel crews,” said Southeast Fire Centre information officer Kim Wright.

Across the West Kootenay, the one-hectare Mulvehill Creek fire burning south of Revelstoke is still out of control.

As of Aug. 9, there were 26 active fires burning in B.C.

Arrow Lakes

