Third well set to be built in Nakusp

The Village of Nakusp has awarded a $53,020 contract to Castlegar-based WSA Engineering to help design a third well in the community.

Village finance director Mark Tennant said the well will help to ensure that there’s safe and reliable water for all residents down the road.

“The main benefit is redundancy. That means if something happens to one of our other wells, it will be activated and pick up the slack,” said Tennant.

“Another benefit is that it will allow for future growth in the village in the next 20 or 30 years and will prevent us from having to find water from elsewhere.”

Water restrictions will also be reduced in the village once the well is installed, according to Tennant.

Of the total project costs, $15,000 will go towards electrical and mechanical consulting, $14,910 will go towards structural design work, $14,910 will go towards tendering and construction management services and $8,190 will go towards development services.

The well is anticipated to cost around $600,000 and will be located near the village’s two other wells by the arena.

The construction of the well is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

