Thieves make off with $5,000 worth of equipment, including 3D printer, from Trail library

The suspects jacked a rear door to the library to gain entry

Police are asking for tips in identifying three thieves – and help in locating the 3-D printers – the trio of culprits stole from the Trail and District Public Library in the late hours of Sunday, Sept. 26 or early hours the following morning.

A call about a break, enter and theft at the public library, located in the Riverfront Centre in downtown Trail, came into the police detachment just after 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27

Thieves pried open the rear door to the facility sometime during the night and stole three 3-D printers from inside the library.

The three printers are valued at $5,000.

Security camera footage from inside the library and surveillance footage from the area depicts three suspects:

Suspect #1 is described as a Caucasian man, disposable face mask, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, brown jacket, light colored pants with side pockets, and black shoes

Suspect one. Photo: Trail RCMP

Suspect #2 is described as a Caucasian man with dark hair, wearing a dark coloured face mask, gray and black hooded jacket, light coloured pants, and black shoes.

Suspect 2. Photo: Trail RCMP

Suspect #3 is described as a Caucasian man wearing a brown jacket, gray pants, black shoes, and carrying a backpack.

(Note: Police report the fourth person in this outside photo is not suspected to be part of the crime.)

Suspect 3, blue sweater. Photo: Trail RCMP

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts ocation of the 3-D printers, please contact the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigating officer.

