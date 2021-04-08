Marilyn McKinnon, who lives in Nakusp, had to fight for 11 months, and speak to 18 different doctors, in order to get a surgery that has enabled her to walk again. (Contributed)

Marilyn McKinnon, who lives in Nakusp, had to fight for 11 months, and speak to 18 different doctors, in order to get a surgery that has enabled her to walk again. (Contributed)

‘The system failed me’: Nakusp woman who was unable to walk fought for months for treatment

It took Marilyn McKinnon five months to convince a doctor to request an MRI

Marilyn McKinnon woke up one morning last April and couldn’t get out of bed because of pain in her legs.

For months she was unable to walk further than the kitchen, and only able to get telephone appointments with locum doctors.

McKinnon eventually went to the ER at the hospital in Nakusp, something she didn’t do lightly. It wasn’t a real emergency, but she needed to see a doctor in person, right away, she said.

When McKinnon was finally able to convince a doctor to book an MRI, things started moving move quickly – it showed she had severe spinal stenosis.

By the end of September she had an appointment with a neurosurgeon and, by October, she was on the wait list for surgery.

She had her surgery on March 3, in Kelowna.

Over the 11 months she said she talked to 18 different doctors about her symptoms, most of whom were locums passing through the Nakusp clinic.

“I have absolutely no complaints about the care I have received,” she said. “It is the access to care, because of COVID-19 and the total lack of followup, whatsoever, since I have been pursuing this (that is concerning).”

A retired nurse and with an understanding of the system, McKinnon was able to advocate for her care.

“It’s just been a really fight, the whole way,” she said, noting she feels for others who don’t have the knowledge to stand up for themselves, or who are afraid to challenge their doctor.

“I know how the system works, but for the last 11 months the system has failed me, totally failed me.”

McKinnon puts much of the blame on the lack of consistent care due to the fact she no longer has a family doctor in Nakusp. Hers moved away a year and a half ago.

McKinnon is also frustrated with Interior Health’s patient quality control department.

She waited on a stretcher in the pre-surgical unit for seven hours before her first surgical appointment was cancelled, after a day of fasting and not drinking in preparation for the surgery.

McKinnon hoped to give some feedback regarding quality control, but was told only that her concerns would be forwarded to management.

“I have legitimate concerns and suggestions, so why wouldn’t they want to listen to me?” she said.

There was also no follow-up care after the surgery. She had her husband change the bandages and take photos so that McKinnon could check on the incision herself.

McKinnon also expressed concern that no one had asked about her living situation, saying hers was not a surgery one who lives alone could manage by themselves. She couldn’t bend, twist or lift anything larger than five lbs. for six weeks post surgery.

Now, a month later, McKinnon is walking without a walker, relying on hiking poles only and, though she may not be getting in the kayak this summer, she said there is hope she will be back on her skis next season.

HospitalsNakusp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bee supply threatened this year by wasps, COVID

Just Posted

Marilyn McKinnon, who lives in Nakusp, had to fight for 11 months, and speak to 18 different doctors, in order to get a surgery that has enabled her to walk again. (Contributed)
‘The system failed me’: Nakusp woman who was unable to walk fought for months for treatment

It took Marilyn McKinnon five months to convince a doctor to request an MRI

A death at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna was reported in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak April 7. (Google Maps)
Death at Kelowna care home among Interior Health COVID numbers

91 new cases, outbreak over in one unit at Kelowna General Hospital

Nelson and Creston each had eight new COVID-19 cases during the week of March 28 to April 3. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Nelson, Creston areas each report eight new cases of COVID-19

The numbers are for the week of March 28 to April 3

Over 1,000 households and 34 community groups were asked about the future of Campbell Field. Illustration: Regional District of Central Kootenay
Residents want large concert venue built between Nelson and Castlegar

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is considering the future of Campbell Field

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Josee Cabral is seen in her office in Chateauguay, Que. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Watch the details to help avoid financial headaches when filing your tax return

Small, easily avoidable mistakes could end up costing you if you’re not careful

B.C. beekeepers will face extra supply challenges this year thanks to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. bee supply threatened this year by wasps, COVID

No, bees aren’t getting COVID, it’s the supply chain that’s been disrupted

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Tofino woman apologizes after comparing B.C. mask mandate to residential schools

First Nations Chief Moses Martin, a survivor said ‘I’ll put a mask on any day instead of the experience that I had’

Seven-day rolling average of B.C. COVID-19 cases to April 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

Vaccination now open to people aged 70 and older

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

Most Read