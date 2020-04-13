The Nakusp Taxi receives drop in cab calls due to COVID-19

“Where we used to get 20 calls on a Friday or Saturday, we’re maybe getting three calls now”

The Nakusp Taxi has received a drop in cab requests over the last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taxi co-owner Michael Myhal said weekends are the time where his business has seen the biggest drop in business.

“Where we used to get 20 calls on a Friday or Saturday, we’re maybe getting three calls now,” said Myhal.

“Since bars and other places aren’t open, the need for cab drivers has diminished greatly.”

Myhal said the grocery store is another place in Nakusp where he’s been doing less pick-ups and drop-offs.

Despite the slowdown in service, Myhal said he’ll continue to help operate the business with his wife for the foreseeable future.

‘The main reason why we run it is as a service to the community. We want to make sure that people are getting around safely,” said Myhal.

“Because of that commitment, we’re going to keep it running.”

The taxi company isn’t the only Nakusp business that has see a slowdown in service. At least two other local business have dealt with sales declines and staff layoffs due to COVID-19.

The Nakusp Hot Springs and community arena, the Nakusp Public Library, and the Nakusp Museum are just some of the local facilities that have temporarily shutdown due to COVID-19.

