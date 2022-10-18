The Nakusp Scrapbooking group had their themed annual meeting earlier this month

The Nakusp scrapbooking group had their annual meeting – known as their “crop” – at the beginning of the month.

With attendees from all around the region, the event hosted 40 ladies at the Nakusp Auditorium.

Every year, the group picks a theme and asks those attending to dress up in line with it.

This year, the group’s prompt was “Arabian Knights.”

The group spent Oct. 1 and 2 crafting, scrapbooking, and having fun.

Of the 40 ladies in attendance, over 30 of them were from out of town and make the trek in to go to the event.

With the day off on Friday, Sept. 30, several ladies took the extra day to have their long-weekend in Nakusp.

Decorating the hall according to the theme, Teresa Zeleznik also took on the role of providing food to fit the Arabian Knights theme as well.

The group looks forward to next year when they all can get together for more scrapbooking fun.

