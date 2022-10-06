The Kootenay Investment Challenge coming next Thursday

Kootenay Association for Science and Technology is bringing the pitch competition to th region

Local entrepreneurs are invited to join in the region’s first pitch event of the Kootenay Investment Challenge next Thursday, Oct. 13.

“We are excited to showcase these entrepreneurs to investors across the Kootenay region,” said Melanie Fontaine, executive director of Kootenay Association Science and Technologies.

Hosting the Kootenay Investment Challenge is The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology (KAST), with a few sponsors, including Spring Activator, Volition, and Valhalla Private Capital. At the end of the event, the top companies will qualify for the grand finale pitch event in November. The event will take place online, using the Hopin platform, from 4:00–6:00 p.m.

The event will have several different aspects to the evening, with opportunities for groups to get feedback and improve their pitches. Naturally, the program starts with groups delivering their pitches, followed by a fireside chat with two locals who have experience as both investors and entrepreneurs. Finally, the event will be rounded off with a networking event.

Fontaine said that she’s excited for the entrepreneurs to showcase their pitches.

“It has been wonderful watching these business founders grow through the Investment Readiness Training, and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments in participating and pitching,” said Fontaine.

Anyone can tune into the event and watch participants take turns with their pitches by going to the Hopin website and joining the link for the event. At the end of the evening, three or four companies will be chosen to advance to the grand finale pitching event in November.

