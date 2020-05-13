Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

A 19-year-old who allegedly took a bus for a joyride and ended up crashing into a rock wall has been arrested.
On Wednesday morning, a BC Transit driver returned from his break while parked at Victoria General Hospital to find his bus had been stolen.
Shortly after the driver called police at 6:42 a.m., another call came in notifying officers that a man was seen running from a bus that had just crashed into a rock wall on Herbate Road near the Barker Road intersection in Greater Victoria.
There were no passengers on the bus at the time.
Officers then received a call from a nearby resident in the 2700-block of Herbate Road, stating a man had broken into a home but had run away when the resident approached him.
Police quickly located the suspect and the 19-year-old was placed in police custody.
He was expected to appear in court later that morning.
@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com