“Teck has extensive response systems and procedures in place to address operational issues and ensure the safety of employees and the community,” the company states. Photo: Trail Times

Teck responds to ‘over-pressurized’ tank emergency

Teck reported no injuries and the explosion had no impact to the community or environment

The Times contacted Teck Trail regarding an emergency last week that triggered several alarms.

Teck replied to the inquiry reporting an incident in the afternoon of Thursday, April 28.

“A storage tank containing liquid sulfur dioxide over-pressurized at the Teck Trail Operations Tadanac site,” read the statement. “On site emergency crews responded to the scene immediately and the situation was contained.”

Teck reported that there were no injuries and the explosion had no impact to the community or environment.

Regulatory authorities were notified and Teck says an investigation into the cause is currently underway.

Nearby residents heard the alarms sounding and were concerned.

Teck did not issue a statement regarding the over-pressurized tank until the Times inquired and asked if the company was required to release the information to the public.

“There was no risk to community or the environment from the incident last week,” the company replied. “Teck has extensive response systems and procedures in place to address operational issues and ensure the safety of employees and the community.”

"Teck has extensive response systems and procedures in place to address operational issues and ensure the safety of employees and the community," the company states. Photo: Trail Times
