Teck partners with Indspire to support Indigenous students

The focus is students from Indigenous communities in areas where Teck operates.

Teck Resources Limited (Teck) has announced new funding to support Indigenous youth in realizing their potential through an educational bursary program in partnership with Indspire.

This year, Teck is increasing funding available through the Teck Resources Limited Canadian Indigenous Bursary to expand the number and overall value of bursaries available to Indigenous youth.

A total of $50,000 will be distributed annually based on applications received, providing up to 20 Indigenous students with support to achieve their educational goals.

The bursary program, first established in 2012, focuses on students from Indigenous communities in areas where Teck operates.

It supports Indigenous students attending a post-secondary institution or a technical training and development program with demonstrated financial need.

To date, over 60 Indigenous students have received funding through the bursary program.

“We are proud to partner with Indspire on this expanded bursary program to create opportunities for more Indigenous youth to achieve their dreams,” said Don Lindsay, president and CEO, Teck. “The Teck bursary program has supported many Indigenous students to date and we’re pleased to increase our support to reach even more youth.”

Mike DeGagné, president and CEO of Indspire, says: “This new funding will create exciting and meaningful new opportunities for Indigenous learners to pursue their educational goals and, ultimately, to succeed in their chosen careers. It exemplifies our shared commitment with Teck to improve educational outcomes for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students – a partnership which we have valued since its inception in 2000.”

In addition to the bursary program, Teck has also supported Indspire Awards, an event honouring First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals who demonstrate outstanding achievement.

To learn more about and apply for the Teck Resources Limited Canadian Indigenous Bursary, visit indspirefunding.ca and scroll down the home page to click on the Teck Resources Ltd. link. (Click here: Teck Resources/Indspire)

About Indspire

Indspire is a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.

Indspire’s vision is to enrich Canada through Indigenous education and by inspiring achievement. In partnership with Indigenous, private and public sector stakeholders, Indspire educates, connects and invests in First Nations, Inuit and Métis people so they will achieve their highest potential.

