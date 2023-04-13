Teck announces low-carbon refined zinc at Trail smelter

Report based on 100 per cent of SHG zinc produced at Teck Trail in 2021

A new report outlines the extremely low carbon footprint of the Special High Grade (SHG) refined zinc from Teck Trail Operations, according to Teck Resources Ltd.

The company says the report was independently reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and confirmed that production of each tonne of SHG zinc from the Trail smelter generates 0.93 tonnes of CO2e, or carbon dioxide equivalent, compared to the estimated global average of three to four tonnes of CO2e per tonne of zinc production.

“Zinc is a critical mineral, important for its role in protecting infrastructure and in technologies for the low carbon transition,” Jonathan Price, Teck chief executive officer, said in a March 29 release. “Teck is focused on responsibly producing this critical mineral with a reduced carbon footprint, and meeting the highest environmental and social standards.”

Teck explains that in developing this report, it followed an approach aligned with the GHG Protocol Life Cycle Accounting and Reporting Standard which accounted for emissions beginning with the mining of zinc concentrate, including from Teck’s Red Dog mine, to the production of SHG zinc at Trail.

“The low-carbon nature of Trail’s SHG Zinc is attributable to Trail’s use of low-cost, clean and renewable power from the Waneta Dam,” the company states. “And the primary sourcing of concentrate from our Red Dog Mine, which has a low carbon intensity.”

The report was based on 100 per cent of SHG zinc produced at Teck Trail in 2021.

Trail operations has the capacity to produce 310,000 tonnes of refined zinc. The Trail plant produces primary zinc and zinc alloys, available in slab and jumbo form.

To read the report visit: Teck.com.

About zinc

A critical mineral in low-carbon transition, zinc is used for renewable energy storage and it protects steel by improving durability and extending its service life. Primary uses of zinc are for galvanizing steel to protect against weather and corrosion, producing brass and bronze, and in die-casting to produce a wide range of metal products. Zinc can also increase crop yields and crop quality and is an essential nutrient in human development and disease prevention.

City of TrailGreenhouse Gas EmissionsLocal Businessminingtech industry