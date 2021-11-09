TB Vets fund new pulmonary equipment for Kootenay Boundary

KBRH Health Foundation will purchase a new pulmonary function testing system with help from TB Vets. Photo: TB Vets

The regional hospital in Trail has new state-of-the-art respiratory equipment on the way — critical for pulmonary assessment — thanks to backing from TB Vets.

TB Vets is supporting the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation with a grant of $ 77,000+ to purchase a new pulmonary function testing system, which measures the patient’s breathing capacity.

The new equipment can run five different lung function tests, and will allow physicians to determine the full extent of a patient’s disease, ensuring better diagnosis and treatment for each patient.

“We are now in our second year of the pandemic, and although life is slowly getting back to normal, hospitals are still having to treat many COVID-19 patients, putting great pressure on the healthcare system” says Kandys Merola, TB Vets chief executive officer.

“It is essential that we help hospitals buy new equipment that will support our province’s medical frontline heroes during the pandemic and beyond.”

This year’s record $1.1-million in grants to B.C. hospitals and first responders across the province was made possible by the generosity of TB Vets donors who contribute to the nonprofit’s key tag program.

“We also have a growing number of donors who have included TB Vets in their wills, ensuring that respiratory care in B.C. continues to improve and grow for years to come,” Merola said.

In all, 29 hospitals in British Columbia are able to buy new respiratory equipment this year with the support of donors to TB Vets Charitable Foundation.

Since 1946, when TB Vets introduced British Columbia’s first key tag program, the charity has returned more than half a million lost keys to their owners.

About TB Vets

For over 75 years, TB Vets has been supporting respiratory care in British Columbia. What started as an initiative to support Second World War veterans suffering from tuberculosis, has evolved over time into TB Vets current mission to arm the medical frontline in the fight for respiratory care by funding respiratory equipment, research, education and therapy programs. For more information, call 1.888.874.5626 or visit: TBVets.org.

