Talbott Creek fire grows to 610 hectares

Up to 147 firefighters, 10 helicopters now being used to fight the fire

Up to 147 firefighters are now fighting the Talbott Creek fire. Photo: Connor Trembley

The Talbott Creek fire burning 3.5 kilometres northwest of Highway 6 in the Slocan Valley has grown to 610 hectares, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Crews are focusing their suppression efforts on the east side of McFayden Creek where a portion of the fire continues to burn. Structural protection units have also been placed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Along the south, east and west edges of the fire, crews are conducting patrols to ensure the fire does not spread beyond its existing boundaries. Drones are also helping to conduct infrared scanning above the fire and help identify potential hot spots.

Crews also worked to establish a “contingency line” on the fire’s south flank on Wednesday to help them suppress the fire.

Helicopters continue to collect collect water in buckets from nearby rivers to put on the fire.

Up to 147 firefighters, nine helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment have been fighting the fire in recent days.

While an area restriction has been lifted for the area, the Tedesco Forest Service Road is still closed to traffic. The Little Slocan Main FSR remains open to traffic.

Further south, a 0.01 hectare fire burning in the Glade Creek area around 10 km northeast of Castlegar is now under control.

While the fire is believed to be human caused, the BC Wildfire Service hasn’t been to provide Castlegar News the exact reason for why it started.

In the East Kootenay, the lightning-caused Doctor Creek fire is now burning at almost 7,940 hectares.

Hot and smokey conditions are forecasted heading into the weekend in Castlegar, according to Environment Canada.

