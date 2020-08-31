Talbot Creek fire in the Slocan Valley grows to 445 hectares

The Talbot Creek wildfire, located approximately 30 kilometres north of Castlegar, pictured on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Talbot Creek fire burning 3.5 kilometres northwest of Highway 6 in the Slocan Valley has grown to 445 hectares, according to B.C. Wildfire Service communications officer Ashley Davidoff.

Davidoff said a recent controlled burnoff operation to help establish a perimeter around the fire and strong winds are two reasons for the fire’s growth.

The new perimeter will now help crews control the size of the fire and suppress it over the coming days.

No structures are currently at risk from the fire, according to Davidoff.

“Crews had structural protection units in place in anticipation of the high winds over the weekend,” said Davidoff.

“However, they were demobilized yesterday as they were no longer required.”

A helipad is also being constructed to help crews access rocky terrain around the southeastern flank of the fire and suppress it with hoses.

Over the last few days, at least 98 firefighters and nine helicopters have been working to suppress the fire.

An evacuation alert is still in place for 305 homes near the fire and an area restriction remains within the Little Slocan area.

Information boards about the fire have also been put up at local fire departments and at the Vallican Whole Community Centre.

Davidoff notes that the fire has produced widespread smoke in surrounding communities and across the Slocan Valley.

Interior Health also issued a smoky skies bulletin for the East Kootenay on Aug. 28 due to multiple fires in the region.

This story was up to date as of 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 31.

