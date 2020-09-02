Talbot Creek fire holds steady at 446 hectares

Helicopters have been collecting water in buckets to suppress eastern and northern flanks of fire

A view of the fire from Highway 6. Photo: Connor Trembley

Fire crews have managed to keep the Talbot Creek fire to around 446 hectares in the past two days, according to information provided by the Southeast Fire Centre.

Nine helicopters used fire retardant and water on Monday to suppress the the eastern and northern flanks of the fire.

On the eastern flank of the blaze, crews continue to suppress it with hoses and by removing fuel from around its perimeters.

Around other areas of the fire, crews continue to suppress it along control lines with hoses and hand tools.

Due to the steep topography, to fight back the flames, helicopters have been collecting water in buckets from nearby rivers.

Helipads are also being constructed along the control lines to provide the heli-pilots easier access to the fire.

Additional crews will be deployed to fight the fire starting today and Thursday.

In total, 86 firefighters, nine helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment have been used for suppression.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 305 homes around the fire and an area restriction also remains in place.

The fire is burning approximately 3.5 kilometres northwest of Highway 6 and about 30 kilometres north of Castlegar in the Slocan Valley.

