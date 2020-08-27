A map of the evacuation alert area issued by the RDCK for the Talbot Creek fire. Source: BC Wildfire Service

Talbot Creek fire continues to grow

The fire in the Slocan Valley has grown to 265 hectares

The Talbot Creek fire in the Slocan Valley has grown by another 70 hectares in recent days, reaching 265 hectares.

The fire growth comes in spite of concentrated efforts by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) to fight it both from the air and on the ground.

The lightning-caused fire was discovered Aug. 17 about 3.5 kilometres northeast of Highway 6.

BCWS says that Rank 1-2 fire behaviour was observed on Thursday. A Rank 1-2 fire generally exhibits a slow rate of spread and is a low-vigour fire that burns in the surface fuel layer on the forest floor, below the tree crowns.

This fire continues to produce smoke and is highly visible from the Slocan Valley as well as surrounding communities.

An evacuation alert remains in place for 305 homes surrounding the fire.

On Thursday, 96 firefighters, seven helicopters and 17 pieces of heavy equipment were assigned to the fire.

Crews are seeing continued success with developing containment lines on the northwest flank of the fire by utilizing heavy equipment in stitching together pre-existing roads, according to BCWS.

Ground crews have been working hard at creating a fuel free handline that is being tied in with the natural rocky features on the site along the southern flank.

On the lower third of the south side of the mountain, equipment is also being used to re-open existing roads to create fuel free contingency lines above the community of Vallican.

BCWS says helicopters will continue bucketing onto areas of more challenging terrain along the east flank of the fire. Due to the steep and rocky terrain on the east flank, they are employing a precision technique of applying retardant via helicopter buckets using pin-point accuracy, which allows personnel to focus suppression efforts on individual spots that are inaccessible to fire crews.

An area restriction also remains in place for the surrounding area.

An area restriction is not currently in effect for the Slocan River. But BCWS is reminding those recreating that helicopters are filling buckets in the area and to be cautious and mindful around these operations.

The largest fire burning in the West Kootenay remains the Woodbury Creek fire in Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. It is now 480 hectares, but remains in a remote location.

One new fire was discovered Aug. 27.

The Mount Mackie fire is southwest of Castlegar. It is 0.5 hectares in size.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Talbot Creek fire on Aug. 22. Photo Christophe Valls

Previous story
No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health
Next story
Eleven cases of COVID-19 found in Nelson, Trail, Castlegar region in 2020

Just Posted

Eleven cases of COVID-19 found in Nelson, Trail, Castlegar region in 2020

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows more precise numbers of cases per health area

Talbot Creek fire continues to grow

The fire in the Slocan Valley has grown to 265 hectares

Nakusp Hot Springs lost 22% in revenue when comparing July 2019 and July 2020

The number of visitors also dropped by 46% when comparing the two months

SD 10 releases back-to-school plan for students and staff

Here’s everything you need to know about returning to school on Sept. 10

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health

The total number of cases remain at 429 since the start of the pandemic

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

Most Read