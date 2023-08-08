Surrey resident Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Surrey resident Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Surrey man Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim in 2023

Police have yet to arrest suspect in stabbing death of Jose Kaze, 32, near Granville and Smithe streets on Aug. 4

A Surrey resident is Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim of 2023.

Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

Police have yet to make an arrest and are asking anyone with cell phone or dash-cam video on Aug. 4, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., to call VPD investigators at 604-717-2500.

“We are still working to determine what the motive was for this murder,” Constable Tania Visintin said.

“Granville Street has a lot of vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day. We believe there may be witnesses or people with video who have important information that could help us solve this crime.”

Meantime, a gofundme.com campaign by press time had raised $3,290 toward a $30,000 goal to help support Kaze’s five children as well as pay for his funeral costs.

Man, 32, dead after stabbing on Vancouver's Granville Street

“Jose was always looking for ways to give back to the community and helped many people who were in time of need. He was a caring and loving person whose smile would light up any room he entered,” writes fundraising organizer Arezou Roozbeh. “This loving father leaves behind five beautiful young children, all of whom he cherished deeply. He was their rock, their protector, and their provider. His love and dedication to his children knew no bounds, and he had come to Canada in search of better opportunities for his future.”


