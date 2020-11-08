A UBC study says community forest organizations need more funding to prepare for wildfires. Photo: Phil McLachlan

A UBC study says community forest organizations need more funding to prepare for wildfires. Photo: Phil McLachlan

Support for community forests seen as key to wildfire prevention efforts

A new report calls for more funding, resources

by John Boivin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new study is calling for more stable funding and expanded resources to support community forest organizations to keep their communities safer from forest fires.

The study by researchers at the University of BC interviewed two dozen community forest managers across B.C. Their goal was to better understand community forest approaches to wildfire management, including the factors that enable innovation and the ongoing challenges they face.

And they found that while many community forests are taking the lead with wildfire management, they face significant challenges as the threat of wildfire grows due to climate change.

The record-breaking wildfire seasons in 2017 and 2018 acted as a catalyst to focus communities to enhance their wildfire prevention and preparedness, the authors say. Government programs poured millions into supporting community efforts to firesmart their areas.

Community foresters, with their emphasis on and connection with their local communities and areas, were in a unique position to build consensus and support for community actions.

However, to date the emphasis has mostly been on fuel management – clearing areas and reducing floor fuels. The report says as the risk of wildfire grows, managing the issue is going to take cross-jurisdictional and collaborative planning.

“This requires extensive trust-building and strong relationships between Community Forests, Indigenous communities, provincial government officials, fire scientists and other local stakeholders,” note the researchers.

The fire lens

As climate change makes the likelihood of larger and more severe fires, the community managers said forests have to be managed with a ‘fire lens.’

“As long as I’m manager [wildfire] won’t be off my radar,” the report quotes one manager saying. “I’ll keep pushing for it whether it’s raining or not … we live in a fire-based ecosystem, so it’s going to burn whether we want it to or not.”

And as the challenge grows, so does the size of the problem. Community forest managers say they can manage to a certain level of making their towns safer, but the landscape-level measures that have to be taken are beyond their capacity.

“Limited financial capacity (including administrative burdens associated with accessing funding programs), a lack of operational and scientific expertise, community expectations, and the limitations of existing planning and legislative frameworks continue to pose challenges,” the authors say.

“Many community forests find it difficult to negotiate trade-offs between competing forest and wildfire management objectives, particularly when managing multi-value landscapes close to communities.”

The study emphasizes four key recommendations to build capacity and ensure that proactive wildfire management continues to be effective in B.C.:

• Continue multi-year funding programs for community wildfire protection. “These programs are critical for scaling up treatments to the landscape level,” says the report.

• Provide more tools and training for helping cash- and staff-strapped community forests build capacity to use strategies like prescribed burning and cultural burning led by Indigenous communities. “Smaller, newer, and more remote community forests often struggle to find the expertise and time to dedicate to wildfire management even when it is a priority,” the authors say.

• Continue to adjust land use planning and forest practice codes to prioritize wildfire reduction.

• Create community champions or government outreach positions that can bring together different leaders, communities, stakeholders, and interest groups to address wildfire risk beyond the community forest tenure areas – from neighbourhood to community to landscape level.

– Valley Voice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election
Next story
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

Just Posted

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
UPDATED: Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

A UBC study says community forest organizations need more funding to prepare for wildfires. Photo: Phil McLachlan
Support for community forests seen as key to wildfire prevention efforts

A new report calls for more funding, resources

The RDCK is upgrading air systems at 17 fire halls. File photo
RDCK spends on upgrades to fire halls in area

Seventeen fire stations are receiving new air systems

Gibson Lake is seen here near Kokanee Glacier Park. A local group has cleared a trail into the park. Photo: Sandy Leonard
Road access to parks worries local Kootenay volunteer group

The Friends of West Kootenay Parks Society has opened a trail to Kokanee Glacier Park

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

COVID-19. Image: CDC
COVID-19 case confirmed in Salmo

An employee of Salmo Community Services tested positive

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

Most Read