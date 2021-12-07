Summit Lake Ski Hill sees 30 per cent increase in insurance costs

The society is looking for financial support in order to continue operations

Summit Lake Ski Hill Society

Snow is falling and the local skiers and boarders are thinking about making those first turns and fresh tracks of the season. And, from the good response to Early Bird season pass sales, thoughts are turning to opening day. Summit Lake Ski Area has always prided itself on the support of our local communities and our efforts to keep our rates affordable.

For those that aren’t familiar with the history of the Ski Hill, Summit Lake is a community ski hill operated by a Non-Profit Society since the early 1960s.

The Ski Club has a Board of Directors who spend countless volunteer hours ensuring that the ski hill runs smoothly and safely each and every year. They diligently follow the safety standards set by Technical Safety BC and the operating guidelines recommended by CWSAA (Canada West Ski Areas Association).

Over the years, many small local ski hills have suffered and many have had to shut down – mainly due to the high price of Liability Insurance. We were one of the lucky ones that has remained open, thanks to the support of generous community grants, donations, fund raisers, debentures, and community groups such as CBT, RDCK, NACFOR, INTERFOR and people like you and your business.

Each year we have struggled with meeting rising operating costs: fuel, wage increases, safety equipment, new technology, maintenance of the handle tow, T-bar, groomer, snowmobile, Lodge, Rental Shop and waxing and tuning equipment.

We have been able to stay afloat, but last year was especially challenging.

To stay open and keep everyone safe, we followed all the guidelines set out by the PHO (Public Health Officer). This alone contributed to a dramatic loss of revenue, including increased signage, extra sanitation cleaning supplies, additional cleaning staff, cancellation of Special events (Interfor Night, Carnival & Special Ski Day events), reduced number of students in the School District No. 10 ski school program, and loss of Kitchen Sales and Rental income.

Summit Lake Ski Hill is facing uncertainty about maintaining operating costs. This year insurance costs alone are over $30,000, representing a 33 per cent increase from last year.

We are asking you – the skiers, riders, snowshoers for your suggestions and direct support for generating more revenue for the ski hill. Let us know how you can help us keep Summit Lake Ski Area open, this year and many years to come.

Send your ideas and suggestions to sylofsls@gmail.com

