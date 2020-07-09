Summer Reading Club program kicks off at Nakusp Public Library

Kids are advised to visit the library sooner rather than later to make sure they get their crafts package. File photo

The Summer Reading Club program has officially kicked off at the Nakusp Public Library.

The program takes place every summer and offers groups for 5-12 and 13-16 year olds.

This year’s program theme is Explore our Universe, which features cool things like planets and other space objects.

Kids can register for the program online or by going to the library to receive a crafts package.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, you can only sign up for the program at the library on Thursdays from 12 to 4 p.m.

Library director Claire Paradis said kids will receive a special medal if they complete all of their reading material.

Nakusp resident Mikala Lewis is helping to run the program at the library this year.

Kids have until the end of August to complete the program.

READ MORE: Library to award medals for summer reading

