Students, volunteers plant 400 native species at Snk’mip Marsh

A range of native species have been planted to repair the local ecosystem

Slocan Valley residents have been busy this fall restoring the Snk’mip Marsh Sanctuary, according to a statement by the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society (CKISS).

The sanctuary was opened in May 2018 at the north end of Slocan Lake to protect 35 hectares of wetland for migrating birds and other at-risk species.

Eight volunteers from Valhalla Foundation for Ecology (VFE) joined forces on Sept. 22 to plant native species around a new pond in the marsh. The plants will help prevent local invasive species from growing.

Just two days later, students from Lucerne Elementary School visited the marsh to plant more native species.

Beaked hazelnut was one of the native species planted. The plant has been harvested for generations in the area.

Another native species called Red-osier dogwood was also planted. The plant provides an important food resource for moose and deer and creates shady spots for reptiles and amphibians.

Nootka rose, Douglas maple, Black cottonwood and paper birch are other native species that have been put around the marsh.

Flags have been put around the native plants so CKISS staff can monitor them when they revisit the marsh next. People are asked not to remove the flags if they see them.

A total of 400 native plants have been planted at the marsh this fall.

