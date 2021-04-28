Residents are urged to use caution when burning. Photo: Crescent Valley Fire Department

Residents are urged to use caution when burning. Photo: Crescent Valley Fire Department

String of wildland fires has West Kootenay fire chiefs urging caution

There have been a number of rural wildland fires across the region recently

Fire departments across the West Kootenay have been responding to more fires than usual, many of them originating from burn piles or grass fires in rural areas that have spread out of control.

A shortage of spring rain has led to dry conditions throughout the region and local fire chiefs and the Southeast Fire Centre are asking residents and industry to use caution when deciding to burn.

Ootischenia Fire Chief Len Coates says some of the problem comes from afternoon winds that suddenly increase or change direction, leaving property owners scrambling to keep a fire under control. Another problem is people who just aren’t prepared with the right tools or who haven’t checked the weather forecast before burning.

Fire departments in Pass Creek, Robson, Crescent Valley, Castlegar, Beasley and Ootischenia have all been called to wildland fires in recent weeks.

The Castlegar department was called to a fire that illustrates that burning slash piles on your property isn’t as simple as it sounds.

The fire was at an industrial site on the edge of town. The property owners had burned a slash pile there and extinguished it (or so they thought) a month prior. Strong winds stirred up embers that had been smoldering underground that whole time and the fire quickly spread to almost one hectare in size.

Castlegar called in the Ootischenia Fire Department to help with hauling water since there were no fire hydrants nearby. BC Wildfire crews also responded.

Chief Sam Lattanzio said it took 4000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

The Crescent Valley Fire Department (CVFD) recently responded to a fire in Krestova that was a close call.

“We were very lucky that the fire was near the only road in the area we could get our fire engine down, and we were able to get water on it just as the strong wind pushed it down a rock outcrop to the edge of a large forested area,” said a CVFD spokesperson on social media.

“A few minutes later and it could have resulted in a significant forest fire.”

The fire was likely caused by a small campfire that was started earlier in the day and not properly extinguished.

The Southeast Fire Centre (SEFC) issued a public notice on April 20 encouraging everyone to use caution when burning.

As the temperature increases, the grass cures and dries, making it extremely flammable, especially in windy conditions, warned SEFC.

They also issued the following guidelines:

• Never burn in windy conditions. Weather conditions can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

• Ensure that adequate resources are on hand to control the fire and stop it from spreading.

• Create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material, right down to the mineral soil.

• Never leave a fire unattended.

• Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

Any fire over the size of two metres by three metres must be registered.

READ MORE: Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

READ MORE: RCMP still investigating 2019 death of Slocan Valley man

B.C. Wildfires 2021Central Kootenay Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

West Kootenay Fire Departments have been busy lately. Photo: Crescent Valley Fire Department

Fire regulations poster.

Previous story
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection
Next story
PM defends aide, says office didn’t know Vance allegations were ‘Me Too complaint’

Just Posted

West Kootenay Fire Departments have been busy lately. Photo: Crescent Valley Fire Department
String of wildland fires has West Kootenay fire chiefs urging caution

There have been a number of rural wildland fires across the region recently

Aaron Graham’s body was discovered in 2019. File photo
RCMP still investigating 2019 death of Slocan Valley man

Foul play is suspected in Aaron Graham’s death

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November, now she is urging residents to get vaccinated. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay doctor makes plea and answers questions about COVID vaccines

Castlegar’s Dr. Megan Taylor answers questions from patients

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

Laurie Wilkie is one of the parents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 exposure at Rosemont Elementary. Her son, Edward, is one of the students who have tested positive. Photo: Tyler Harper
At Nelson’s Rosemont Elementary, parents grapple with rumours and COVID-19

A lack of information from Interior Health has meant families are left relying on each other

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, five deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Mohammad Movassaghi and a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, who police say ran a condo nightclub, was sentenced today to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 months’ probation

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. MP says law needed to thwart shadow pandemic of intimate partner violence

Randall Garrison calls for coercive and controlling behaviour to be criminalized

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

Workers in British Columbia can receive up to three hours of paid leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination. (CHI Franciscan)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
B.C. families invited to ‘camp out’ at home in support of COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Rich Coleman, who was the minister responsible for gaming for more than a decade is set to testify today at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Rich Coleman, a six-term former member of the B.C. legislature is the latest of several politicians to appear before the Cullen Commission

Most Read