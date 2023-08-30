‘Stressful situation’: West Kelowna property owners to tour wildfire damage

West Kelowna residents who lost their home and suffered property damage that’s unlivable will receive a phone call from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations for a bus service to be able to go view their property. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is going to operate a bus service to help residents who lost their homes because of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

Residents whose property is a total loss will receive a phone call from emergency operations and then an invitation for the bus visit.

This service is only for people who suffered property loss or damage to the point where their residence cannot be occupied. The purpose of the bus visits is to give the residents the privacy, time and the space they need to see their land. However, because the blaze remains active, the residents are asked to stay on the bus the entire time. Some areas remain restricted and not all properties will be viewable.

Only two people per property are allowed to attend the bus ride, which has limited capacity. Bus visits are being offered before evacuation orders and alerts are lifted as the neighbourhood becomes more populated.

Those whose homes were damaged but the house is still livable, will not be contacted and will be able to see their property when evacuation orders are lifted.

The property owners are being contacted directly using a tier system with different schedules and opportunities.

A tier system is also being put in place for a phased re-entry when evacuation orders are rescinded but for now, all evacuation orders and alerts remain in place. Some areas may remain under evacuation order until all dangers and hazards are removed and power is restored.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaOkanagan