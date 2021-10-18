The Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor was spotted sailing the waters in the Strait of Georgia near Nanaimo on Monday, Oct. 18. (Photo courtesy Tami Mullaly)

The Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor was spotted sailing the waters in the Strait of Georgia near Nanaimo on Monday, Oct. 18. (Photo courtesy Tami Mullaly)

Stealthy U.S. Navy warship attracts notice as it sails through B.C. waters

Zumwalt-class destroyer operating near Area Whiskey Golf

A U.S. Navy destroyer may be designed to be radar stealthy, but its unusual appearance attracted attention when it sailed the waters off north Nanaimo on Monday, Oct. 18.

The USS Michael Monsoor is one of three Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers designed to be less visible on radar.

According to a U.S. Navy press release, the USS Michael Monsoor is 610 feet (185 metres) long, 14,500 tonnes, and can sail at speeds of 30-plus knots.

“Zumwalt-class destroyers are the most lethal and sophisticated destroyers ever built,” the release noted.

One of the USS Michael Monsoor’s two sister ships, USS Zumwalt, which was the first of three Zumwalt-class destroyers built for the U.S. Navy, visited CFB Esquimalt in 2019.

READ ALSO: Largest U.S. Navy destroyer arrives in Victoria


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

MilitaryU.S. Navy

 

The Zumwalt class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor was spotted sailing the waters in the Strait of Georgia near Nanaimo Monday, Oct. 18. (Photo: courtesy Tami Mullaly)

Previous story
B.C. boaters help rescue entangled humpback near Ucluelet
Next story
American plane makes hard landing near Christina Lake

Just Posted

Small patches were burning on the fire-line as darkness fell on the hills south of Rock Creek Saturday, Oct. 16. Photo: Submitted
Wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

Nelson’s Wamuna Fukada throws a punch during Fight Night 8. Photo: Tyler Harper
Cridland holds off Quigamon in main event of Nelson’s Fight Night 8

Nelson’s Born on a Wednesday have released their second album, From The Headwaters. Photo: Submitted
Nelson’s Born on a Wednesday return with new album From The Headwaters

The two white pines with flagging hold three blue heron nests almost 50 metres above the ground in the forest near Granite Pointe golf course. The logging in the background on golf course land extends to the base of the trees. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson golf club logs in protected heron nesting site