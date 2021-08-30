(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Stanley Park coyotes attack 3 more people over 4 days: conservation officers

Public is urged to avoid the park after dozens of attacks

A man was bitten on the leg by a coyote in Stanley Park Monday (Aug. 30) morning in what conservation officers say is the third attack in the past four days.

The Conservation Officers Service said that a runner was bit near the Lost Lagoon just after 6 a.m. on Friday. Later that day, a man was bit while walking along the seawall near the Lions Gate Bridge just after 9 p.m.

The final attack took place on Monday morning when a man was left with minor injuries after being bitten near Second Beach.

Conservation officers have urged the public to avoid the park since Aug. 5, when a young child was bitten by a coyote. There have been dozens of attacks by coyotes so far in 2o21, much more than in prior years.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VancouverWildlife

Previous story
Some B.C. residents are seeking out horse dewormer to treat COVID-19
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slows, 503 cases Monday

Just Posted

The White Rock Lake wildfire, seen here on Aug. 24. Photo: Roger Knox
Climate-focused debates planned for Kootenay federal ridings

Selkirk College campuses and learning centres throughout the region will return to full in-person activity on Sept. 7. Instructors and staff from a variety of different areas of the college gathered in front of the Castlegar Campus earlier this week in anticipation of welcoming students back to class. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College returns to in-person learning

The Windsor Hotel (centre) has been vacant since 2017. Photo courtesy of Kendall Ballantine
Windsor Hotel set to reopen next summer

BC Transit says it will improve service in the West Kootenay. Photo: Mike Chouinard
With ridership bursting, BC Transit plans new West Kootenay services