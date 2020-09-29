SS Bonnington steam whistle comes home to Nakusp

Shawn Pollard has donated the ship’s steam whistle to the Nakusp Rail Society on behalf his father

The steam whistle from the SS Bonnington has finally come home.

Shawn Pollard has donated the iconic whistle on behalf of his father, Derek Pollard, to the Nakusp Rail Society (NPR).

The steam-powered sternwheeler was built in a shipyard around Nakusp and was the largest ship to ever sail the Arrow Lakes between 1911 and the early 1930s. The ship also played a critical role in the development of the Arrow Lakes by transporting people, gold, silver and goods to various communities that still weren’t connected by road yet.

In the 1950s, the aging sternwheeler was partially dismantled, and later sank to the bottom of the Arrow Lakes.

Derek, described as a “picker before there were pickers” by his son, managed to acquire the steam whistle and a “Notice to Passengers” artifact displaying the equipment from the famous ship. After Derek’s passing, he asked Shawn to have the artifacts returned to Nakusp.

NPR chairperson Tracy Fetters still recalls the moment she found out the steam whistle would be donated to the society.

“Nakusp residents Andrea and Michael Myhall were down at the Nakusp Visitor’s Centre and ran into Shawn. They got into a conversation and when Shawn mentioned to Andrea about his family’s collection of Canadian Pacific Railway artifacts, she reached out to me and put me in touch with Shawn,” said Fetters.

A small formal event was held at the Nakusp rail site for the hand-over. Photos were taken of Shawn and Derek’s son-in-law, James Ewin, as they proudly held up all of the ship’s memorabilia that had been stored away and forgotten about for so long.

Fetters will now present the artifacts to the Nakusp Archives Centre (NAC) in the hopes they will be permanently displayed.

“Within the space, they have different items of the different steam ships that plied the Arrow Lakes reservoir over the years,” said Pollard.

“It would be rather fitting that it would go in with them.”

The artifacts will be presented on Oct. 4 at the NPR’s annual general meeting.

RELATED STORY: Nakusp shipyard postcard nets $132

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread
Next story
Kaslo councillor admits to ‘baiting’ member of public in email exchange

Just Posted

SS Bonnington steam whistle comes home to Nakusp

Shawn Pollard has donated the ship’s steam whistle to the Nakusp Rail Society on behalf his father

Trial of RCMP officer begins in Nelson’s Capitol Theatre

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter after an incident in 2015

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

Kaslo councillor admits to ‘baiting’ member of public in email exchange

Kaslo Village Council to consider adopting code of conduct

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Horgan frustrated as Transport Canada mandate for BC Ferry riders returns

Transport Canada reinstates rule that bans passengers from lower decks

Reincarnation, baby! Music-making B.C. couple celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand

Canadian health officials have said additional flu vaccines have been ordered to meet expected demand

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Ahead of likely second wave, 60% of Canadians relaxing COVID-19 measures

Proportion of Canadians following safety measures has dropped by 3 per cent in the past two weeks

Canada’s population tops 38 million, even as COVID-19 pandemic slows growth

Immigration, the top population driver, decreased due to the pandemic

Most Read