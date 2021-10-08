Special weather statement in effect for B.C. Interior over long weekend

Rain and snow are expected on most southern highway passes

Highway 5, 61 kilometres south of Merritt looking north (elevation 1,193 metres) Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. (DriveBC image)

Anyone travelling through the Interior this Thanksgiving long weekend will need to drive carefully as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire Interior, including Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada says that a frontal system moving across the Interior will see snow in most southern highway passes during the long weekend, with the possibility of up to 15cm of snow in higher elevations by Sunday evening.

“Precipitation from the system will start as rain on Saturday afternoon, and then as snow levels drop, it will change to snow on Saturday night or Sunday morning,” reads the statement from Environment Canada. “The snow is expected to continue through Sunday evening. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 cm can be expected with the highest amounts over higher elevations.”

Environment Canada suggests following road conditions at drivebc.ca, as weather can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous conditions.

The same special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector, Trans-Canada Highway and Coquihalla.

Mainroad East Kootenay also issued a weather event advisory, calling for the possibility of mixed precipitation.

The contractor says they expect most of the weekend to see mixed precipitation, continuing until Monday afternoon.

Motorists are advised that Mainroad crews may be out in the mornings and evenings, proactively treating major routes.

“Our crews will continue applying salt and/or winter abrasive, and performing snow removal operations when necessary,” said Mainroad in a release.

They add that motorists should use caution, drive to conditions and prepare for delays caused by weather.

Winter tires are required on most of B.C.’s highways, including the Interior highways, as of October 1.

