Southeast Fire Centre keeping an eye on modified response fires

There have been 209 fires in the Southeast Fire Centre to date this season, with 69 fires active at press time on Wednesday.
The BC Wildfire Service says it is aware of these fires and is prioritizing and responding to them accordingly.
Response officers have assessed and classified some of these blazes as modified response or “monitor fires” based on a mix of factors including but not limited to, challenges to crew safety, distance from communities, and inoperable terrain.
Once a fire has been classified as modified response, a fire analysis is developed.
This analysis identifies trigger points that will prompt officers to reassess the fire and put a predetermined suppression plan in place.
Modified response fires are monitored daily either by remote camera or fly-overs by experienced officers.
Arrow Zone
Mount Ruppel fire is located about 14 kilometres (km) east of Slocan. This fire is producing smoke that may be visible from Slocan, Winlaw, Nelson and surrounding areas, as well as motorists traveling on Highway 6. It is estimated to be 130 hectares in size and is not currently threatening structures.
The Kimbol fire is located about 10 km east of Nakusp. This fire is producing smoke that may be visible from Nakusp and surrounding areas, as well as to motorists traveling on Highway 6 and Highway 23. It’s estimated to be 47 hectares in size and is not currently threatening structures.
The Octopus Creek fire is located about 34 km west of Passmore. This fire is producing smoke that may be visible from Passmore and surrounding areas, as well as to motorists traveling on Highway 6. It is estimated to be 25 hectares in size and is not currently threatening structures.
Boundary Zone
The Gladstone Park fire is about 34 km north of the community of Christina Lake in Gladstone Park. The fire is producing smoke that is visible from Christina Lake and surrounding areas. It is estimated to be 14 hectares in size and is not currently threatening structures.
Kootenay Lake Zone
Cultus Creek fire is located about 35 km northwest of Creston. This fire is producing smoke that may be visible Nelson, Creston and surrounding areas, as well as to motorists traveling on Highway 3A and Highway 6. It is estimated to be 460 hectares in size and is not currently threatening structures.
The Akokli Creek fire is located about 7.5 km east of Boswell. This fire is producing smoke that may be visible to Boswell, surrounding areas, and those travelling on Highway 3A. It is estimated to be 95 hectares in size and is not currently threatening structures.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
