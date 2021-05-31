Society proposing permanent outdoor stage in Nakusp

Society for Nakusp Community Events would like to see a stage in Nakusp Recreation Park

The proposed location for the permanent outdoor stage, in Nakusp Recreation Park. (Contributed)

The Society for Nakusp Community Events is proposing a permanent outdoor stage at Nakusp Recreation Park.

In a presentation to village council on May 25, Tyrell Jordan outlined the project saying he has had tremendous support from the community.

“The thirst for a live music venue in our community has a major following,” he said.

Jordan has plans for ongoing smaller scale events and needs a solid local music venue to host them.

The gazebo in the park is not suitable, he said. The acoustics are not set up for larger sound systems and the structure isn’t big enough for big bands.

The committee already has an engineered stage that is currently being stored on private property. With some supplies and labour donated, the society anticipates need approximately $6,000 to complete the project, with options to add a roof in the future.

Jordan envisions the stage being used not only for local music but for outdoor graduation ceremonies and live theatre events as well.

Council voted unanimously to have staff review the proposal.



Do you want a permanent stage in Nakusp Recreation Park?

Outdoor Shows