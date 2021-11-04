Deep snow at Forbidden Peak in the Selkirk Mountains. This location is not part of the She Shreds snowmobile tenure application. Photo: Madeleine Martin-Preney

Deep snow at Forbidden Peak in the Selkirk Mountains. This location is not part of the She Shreds snowmobile tenure application. Photo: Madeleine Martin-Preney

Snowmobile company applies for tenures in West Kootenay

She Shreds Mountain Adventures wants to operate training courses in eight separate locations

A West Kootenay company has applied to the province for a five-year Licence of Occupation to run a snowmobile training operation in eight separate areas of the West Kootenay.

The application by She Shreds Mountain Adventures asks for permission to operate at specific locations in the Meadow Creek, Morning Mountain, Coffee Creek, Slocan Park and Crusader Creek areas, totalling 1848.6 hectares.

A public comment period expires on Nov. 16. Comments may be made at https://bit.ly/3GLyMXv and maps of the eight locations can also be found there along with a link to the management plan.

The project proposal states that the operation will have no infrastructure and there will be no building construction. Because the company will use forest service roads, there will be no road construction.

The company plans to use the tenures to conduct snowmobile clinics, avalanche courses and occupational training.

A Licence of Occupation, issued by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, allows for multiple users of an area, and the She Shreds application indicates that there are a number of overlaps with other operators on its proposed locations.

She Shreds’ application states that the company has been in operation across B.C. and Quebec for 10 years, having begun with a specialization in teaching safe snowmobile operation and technique to women, but now offering its services to women and men.

This story was updated at 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 4 to delete the word “touring,” since the operation will not be offering any touring or guiding services, and to add that the company is applying for a five-year term.

Previous story
Low COVID-19 cases reported again in West Kootenay
Next story
Radon testing advised for all B.C. homes to reduce cancer risks

Just Posted

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Deep snow at Forbidden Peak in the Selkirk Mountains. This location is not part of the She Shreds snowmobile tenure application. Photo: Madeleine Martin-Preney
Snowmobile company applies for tenures in West Kootenay

COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 24 to 30. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Low COVID-19 cases reported again in West Kootenay

L-R: Jill Peacock and Christine DeMarco of the West Kootenay Friends of Refugees visited the Rossland Gallery to admire the lovely Tyler Toews painting donated by group member Ivy Miller. Gallery owner Fletcher Quince barely had time to put the artwork on display before it sold. He has generously donated his usual commission to help support the group’s efforts. Photo: Nicole Coenen
Painting proceeds help West Kootenay group prepare for newcomers