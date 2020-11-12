Up to 40 cm of snowfall is called for the mountain passes along Highway 3. Photo: Michelle Bedford

Up to 40 cm of snowfall is called for the mountain passes along Highway 3. Photo: Michelle Bedford

Snowfall warning in effect for West Kootenay

Snow is forecast for the higher elevations Thursday morning and in valley at night

Environment Canada is calling for up to 25 centimetres (cm) of snowfall in the West Kootenay over the next 24 hours, beginning Thursday.

“A Pacific frontal system will spread snow at times heavy into the West Kootenay region tonight (Nov. 12),” the advisory warns.

“The snow will persist through Friday morning and then become mixed with rain in the valley bottoms during the afternoon. General snowfall accumulations will be 15 to 20 cm with greater amounts expected over higher terrain.”

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

A further warning has been issued for interior highways.

Light snow from the system is forecast to start Thursday morning (Nov. 12) over Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass.

Snow is expected to intensify tonight and persist through Friday.

Total snow accumulations up to 40 cm in the higher elevations can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries Friday evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Commuters are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Drivers are reminded to #shiftintowinter.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Read more: Trail minor hockey parents upset with ‘no spectator’ rule

Read more: Trail RCMP Q3 stats indicate a decline in crime


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Central Kootenay Regional DistrictKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictSnow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Just Posted

Up to 40 cm of snowfall is called for the mountain passes along Highway 3. Photo: Michelle Bedford
Snowfall warning in effect for West Kootenay

Snow is forecast for the higher elevations Thursday morning and in valley at night

Lucerne Elementary School students were involved in the restoration project this fall. Photo: Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society
Students, volunteers plant 400 native species at Snk’mip Marsh

A range of native species have been planted to repair the local ecosystem

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently issued regional orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health

The Creston Valley Hospital. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Town of Creston confirms positive cases of COVID-19

Mayor Ron Toyota said that the confirmation of test-positive cases of COVID-19 serves as a reminder that the virus is a reality

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

NRGH. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
27 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Interior Health

A total of 146 cases are active and one person is currently hospitalized with the virus

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the events surrounding the arrest of two suspects in Cranbrook on Monday, Nov. 9.
Police watchdog probes shots fired, arrest of pair in Cranbrook

Shots fired, two suspects taken into custody in Cranbrook on Monday afternoon

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Most Read