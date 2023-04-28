A plane crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley during the morning of Friday, April 28. (Amanda Anne/ Facebook)

A plane crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley during the morning of Friday, April 28. (Amanda Anne/ Facebook)

Small plane crash near Salmon Arm results in minor injuries

The aircraft crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley

A pilot and passenger were able to walk away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed near Salmon Arm.

During the morning of Friday, April 28, a small aircraft crashed in a field in the Salmon River Valley, said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“At this time, the pilot and sole occupant of the plane suffered only minor injuries,” said West just after 10 a.m.

Emergency crews were on scene and were clearing the area.

More details to come as they become available.

