A chicken looks in the barn at Honey Brook Farm in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Monday, April 18, 2022. The state Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of avian influenza in Lancaster County on Saturday. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP)

Small flock in Comox Valley is B.C.’s 7th to test positive for avian influenza

All commercial poultry operators with more than 100 birds ordered to move flocks indoors

A small poultry flock in British Columbia’s Comox Valley has tested positive for the avian flu, the first case on Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says in a release that the H5N1 virus has now been found in seven flocks across the province.

It says the infected location has been placed under quarantine and the Ministry of Agriculture has notified producers within a 12-kilometre radius about the positive test result.

The agency says it presumes the flu spreads through contact with infected migrating wild birds and is reminding owners to reduce human access to the flock and increase cleaning of clothing and footwear when entering areas where they are housed.

B.C. has extended its order for all commercial poultry operators with more than 100 birds to move their flocks indoors until June 13.

Avian flu cases have been confirmed in several other provinces, but no infections have been detected in humans.

—The Canadian Press

