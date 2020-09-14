Slocan Community Library set to reopen to public

The library will be open during two days of the week. Photo: Apparition Books

Only three library members will be allowed inside at one time

The Slocan Community Library (SCL) is set to reopen to the public with reduced capacity on Thursday, according to library volunteer Lois Lawrence.

To mitigate the threat of COVID-19, only three SCL members will be allowed into the library at one time, the library’s public washrooms will be closed and members will be asked to wear a mask and sanitize their hands before they enter the library.

Staff will also continue to disinfect and store books away for 72 hours after they’ve been returned before they can be checked out again.

Despite the operational changes, Lawrence is still looking forward to seeing members again after having to keep the library’s doors closed for the past several months.

“I think reopening our doors to the public is just great,” said Lawrence.

“By just being able to come in to feel and see the books, I think our members will like it much more than the takeout service we’ve been offering.”

Over the past few months, members have only been able to reserve and pick up material outside of the library.

While Lawrence was disappointed about the lack of demand for the takeout service, she’s confident that business will increase with members being able to walk inside the library again.

The library will be open on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

