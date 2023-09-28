Slocan Community Health Centre closed Thursday

New Denver and area residents were told to head to Nakusp for emergency care

Slocan Community Health Centre (pictured) emergency room is facing temporary service reductions. This is just one of many rural health centres that are experiencing staffing and other issues. (Black Press File photo)

New Denver and area residents were advised on Wednesday (Sept. 27) that the Slocan Community Health Centre’s emergency department would be closed Thursday (Sept. 28) but would reopen on Friday (Sept. 29).

The closure is just the latest in what’s been a string of emergency room closures across interior B.C. Interior Health said that ‘staffing availability’ was to blame for the closure as the organization continues to try to recruit to fill its positions. The centre was also closed last week.

In the meantime, Interior Health told New Denver and area patients to head to Nakusp, which is more than 30 minutes away, where they can be seen at the Arrow Lakes Hospital.

Interior Health advised that those needing life-threatening emergency care, including chest pains, difficulty breathing, and severe bleeding, can call 911 for transport to the nearest health care facility.

READ MORE: Castlegar woman awarded $1.6 million in damages after collision

BC Healthinteriorbc