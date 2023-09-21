Slocan Community Health Centre (pictured) emergency room faced temporary service reductions. This is just one of many rural health centres that are experiencing staffing and other issues. (Black Press File photo)

Slocan Community Health Centre (pictured) emergency room faced temporary service reductions. This is just one of many rural health centres that are experiencing staffing and other issues. (Black Press File photo)

Slocan Community Health Centre closed Thursday

Those needing emergency car on Thursday (Sept. 22) were told to go to Nakusp

The residents of New Denver and surrounding area were advised Thursday (Sept. 21) morning that the Slocan Community Health Centre’s emergency services will be unavailable for the rest of the day.

The closure came amidst a stream of similar closures at Interior Health centres in the region. The same centre was also closed last Tuesday (Sept. 12), and the preceding Saturday (Sept. 9).

Interior Health said that patients requiring emergency care should head to Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp, and advised that those needing life-threatening emergency care should call 911 for transport to the nearest health care facility.

The Slocan Community Health Centre will be reopened 8 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 22).

Interior Health said the closure was due to ‘unexpected limited nursing availability’.

READ MORE: High and Dry: Changing water levels on Arrow Lakes

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HealthNakusp

Previous story
Home Suite Home: B.C. announces measures to accelerate housing creation
Next story
B.C. police department to provide free, 911-only cellphones for seniors

Just Posted

Slocan Community Health Centre (pictured) emergency room faced temporary service reductions. This is just one of many rural health centres that are experiencing staffing and other issues. (Black Press File photo)
Slocan Community Health Centre closed Thursday

Debris, which once sat under water, has been unveiled by low water levels. (Photo by Jim Robertson)
High and Dry: Changing water levels on Arrow Lakes

The beach at McDonald Creek Provincial Park has eroded due to fast-changing water levels. (Photo by Josh Piercey)
High and dry at the Arrow Lakes Reservoir

Movement is Medicine, a new trail race, will be held in Nelson on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30. The organizers include (L-R): Randy Richmond, Alexandra Forsythe, Danica Weager and Jaclyn Dexter. A logo for the event was designed by former Mount Sentinel Secondary student Sage Piller. Photo: Tom Weager
New Nelson trail race to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation