Slocan Community Health Centre closed Thursday

Those needing emergency car on Thursday (Sept. 22) were told to go to Nakusp

The residents of New Denver and surrounding area were advised Thursday (Sept. 21) morning that the Slocan Community Health Centre’s emergency services will be unavailable for the rest of the day.

The closure came amidst a stream of similar closures at Interior Health centres in the region. The same centre was also closed last Tuesday (Sept. 12), and the preceding Saturday (Sept. 9).

Interior Health said that patients requiring emergency care should head to Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp, and advised that those needing life-threatening emergency care should call 911 for transport to the nearest health care facility.

The Slocan Community Health Centre will be reopened 8 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 22).

Interior Health said the closure was due to ‘unexpected limited nursing availability’.

