A skunk spotted in East Trail with a pop can stuck on its head. Photo: Trail RCMP

A skunk spotted in East Trail with a pop can stuck on its head. Photo: Trail RCMP

Skunk sighted in East Trail with pop can stuck on head

Report highlights from the Trail detachment for the second week of September

Unfortunately, a long life is likely not in the cards for a skunk spotted with a pop can stuck on its head.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich released a photo of a striped skunk a RCMP officer snapped while on an East Trail service call Monday night.

“Unfortunately this little guy is the victim of humans,” said Wicentowich, Trail RCMP detachment commander.

“My officer was not able to assist the skunk in getting the can off his head.”

He released the photo as a reminder for the public to dispose of trash and recyclables responsibly in order to prevent conflict with wildlife.

The striped skunk, from the genus Mephitis mephitis, are found across much of North America, including southern Canada.

The animals are polygamous omnivores with few natural predators, save for birds of prey. Like all skunks, they possess highly developed musk-filled scent glands to ward off predators. They have a long history of association with humans, having been trapped and bred in captivity for their fur and sometimes kept as pets.

Read more: #RCMP briefs

Read more: #Local News


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

alcoholbearsCity of TrailKootenaysRCMP Briefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Police officer won’t face charges after use of force
Next story
Eby ‘white hot angry’ about Chinatown stabbings, promises action

Just Posted

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings speaks Monday, June 5, in the House of Commons during an emergency debate about wildfires in Canada. (Parliment of Canada)
South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP not seeking re-election

Earthquake damage in Marrakesh, Morocco. Photo: Doug Jones
‘It was terrifying’: Nelson resident recalls Morocco earthquake

An arson fire damaged a Castlegar home on Sept. 12. Photo: Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com
Molotov cocktails used to start fire at Castlegar home

The name of Prince Charles Secondary School was removed from the front of Creston’s high school in 2021 after lobbying by teacher Ki Louie, who is now facing allegations of sexual abuse of two students. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Creston teacher arrested for child-sex offences involving students