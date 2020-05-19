Grand Forks firefighters delivered six evacuation orders to homes on Johnson Flats around 1:30 a.m. on May 19 as the Kettle River cut off road access to the area. (RDKB/Submitted)

Six homes evacuated early Tuesday morning in Grand Forks due to flooding

Two of the six were put on evacuation alert Monday evening

Fifteen people from six homes in the Johnson Flats neighbourhood of Grand Forks were evacuated at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) said May 19.

Of the six properties on Beatrice Road, two were put on evacuation alert late Monday. The other four did not receive such a warning, said Mark Stephens, the RDKB’s emergency operations manager.

The RDKB said that all affected residents are safe and two households chose to remain in their homes.

Asked if there would be more evacuations through the day on May 19, Stephens said not at this time (8:30 a.m.), but the RDKB would be providing more updates later in the day.

After initial inspection, emergency crews suspect that the river breached a non-permitted berm built on one of the affected properties. The berm has reportedly existed on the Beatrice Road property since at least before the 2018 flood, RDKB communications officer Frances Maika said. Maika added that two buildings may have also seen some water damage.

On Monday afternoon the RDKB issued an evacuation alert for 7 properties on Manly Meadows Road in rural Grand Forks, fearing that the road could be cut off by high water. Two more properties on the same road were issued an evacuation alert later on Monday as well.

A forecast graph for the Kettle River at Ferry, Wash., just south of Midway, suggests that the Kettle River may have now reached its peak, though water levels on that graph stay at or near their current height through Wednesday and Thursday.

A Granby River forecast graph pulled at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday suggests that river may peak just high of two-year return levels between May 21 and May 23.

In a release Tuesday morning, the RDKB said that water levels in the West Kettle, Kettle and Granby rivers are not forecast to surpass a two to five-year return level.

More to come.

