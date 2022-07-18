Six caribou calves at Central Selkirk pen doing well: ALCS

Submitted

Six calves were born at the Central Selkirk caribou maternity pen between May 24 and June 11, 2022.

The calves, three females and three males, were examined shortly after birth and were all deemed healthy. They were given ear tags, fitted with radio collars, and were quickly reunited with their mothers.

The oldest cow required veterinary assistance to deliver a malpositioned stillborn. She, unfortunately, succumbed to a uterine infection 16 days later despite intensive medical care from wildlife veterinarians. The caribou are still a tight-knit group and the calves enjoy playing and exploring together. All six calves continue to do well and have already more than tripled their birth weight.

The location of the maternity pen has proved ideal. It is quiet and provides the caribou with a variety of landscape features and browsing opportunities. Its proximity to Nakusp has also been incredibly helpful in finding accommodations for the shepherds and easing access to supplies. Both the pen construction and the remote camera system have been very effective in safeguarding the animals.

There have been a few sightings of black bears and a grizzly bear near the pen, but they show no interest in the pen and the caribou never seemed disturbed by their presence. The local community has been very respectful of the temporary access closure during the calving season.

The animals will be released soon, in late July. The exact release date will be determined by the weather and the age of the calves. Animals will be released earlier if the weather forecast calls for high temperatures to prevent the animals from experiencing heat stress.

So far, the weather has been cooperating, with cooler and rainier conditions than expected. Caribou appear comfortable, even on warmer days. They spend time in all areas of the pen and occasionally enjoy bedding down on the two snow piles that were stockpiled in late winter. Two gravity water misting systems were also installed to help alleviate the heat.

The Arrow Lakes Caribou Society (ALCS) is thankful for all the support the project has received throughout the calving season.

We are very appreciative of the expertise provided by wildlife veterinarian Dr. Amélie Mathieu and veterinary technician Dan Wallon as well as the support provided by the Nakusp Veterinary Clinic.

We are also grateful for the shepherding assistance from ALCS members; BC Ministry of Land, Water, and Resource Stewardship staff; veterinary and university students; and BC and US First Nations communities under the steady guidance of maternity pen manager, Paul Seaton.

ALCS appreciates the public’s continued cooperation while caribou are still residing in the pen. Please be sure to check our website, www.arrowlakescaribousociety.com, for more information about when the caribou will be released.