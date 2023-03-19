Sikh community gathers at Kelowna bus stop following alleged attack

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses of the attack

Members of the Sikh community in Kelowna have gathered at the McCurdy bus stop. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A group of Sikh individuals have gathered at the McCurdy bus stop in Kelowna.

The gathering is believed to be related to an alleged assualt that took place Friday evening (March 17).

Around 10:35 p.m. Kelowna RCMP was alerted to a man that had been assaulted at Highway 97 north near the McCurdy Rd. bus stop.

Police were told a group was teasing the victim and when he exited the bus he was struck from behind and assaulted.

“The Kelowna RCMP take this very serious and are concerned that this type of crime has happened in our city. This assault is the top priority for our investigators said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has dash cam footage in the area around the time of the attack is asked to come forward.

