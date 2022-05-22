Quaaout Lodge in Squilax was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Dan Thiessen screen shot)

VIDEO: Shuswap resort engulfed in flames

Fire at Quaaout Lodge Sunday morning, May 22, in Squilax

Fire has engulfed the Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap.

The fire broke out at the popular resort west of Salmon Arm Sunday morning, May 22.

(Facebook video courtesy of Dan Thiessen)

“The fire started between 8 – 8:30 a.m.,” said Kelowna’s Dan Thiessen, a guest at the resort. “All got out safe. Third floor is destroyed. Fire started in the front corner of the building. Fire is under control.)

The resort opened in 1992 and its championship 18-hole golf course, Talking Rock, opened in 2007.

More to come…

