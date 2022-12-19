A similar-looking Jeep Cherokee is being sought by Merritt RCMP after shots were fired from it on Dec. 19. (Lower Mainland District RCMP/Submitted)

A similar-looking Jeep Cherokee is being sought by Merritt RCMP after shots were fired from it on Dec. 19. (Lower Mainland District RCMP/Submitted)

Shots fired between Merritt police and suspicious vehicle

Unknown if there are any injuries

An investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Merritt led to an exchange of gunshots on Monday morning.

Just after 5a.m., an on-duty officer noticed a mid-2000’s dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee parked at the rest area near Hamilton Hill Road.

Upon approaching to speak with the driver, the rear passenger window opened and the officer was shot at.

Uninjured, he fired several shots back at the vehicle, as it quickly fled from the scene. It was last seen heading westbound on Hamilton Hill Road towards the Gateway 286 interchange.

It may have bullet holes and/or broken windows. It is not known if any of the officer’s shots hit anyone in the vehicle.

“We are asking anyone with information on this incident, or may be treating anyone for an injury consistent with being shot to immediately call 9-1-1”, said Merritt Detachment Commander Josh Roda.

READ MORE: Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

READ MORE: Vehicles left warming up and unattended easy pickings, say Kelowna RCMP

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeMerrittRCMP

Previous story
Holiday season power outages increasing drastically as storms surge: BC Hydro
Next story
Langley man gets life, no parole before 15 years in triple homicide

Just Posted

A Kaslo man is awaiting trial after allegedly trying to burn down this Home Hardware store. Photo: Google Maps
Kaslo man who allegedly tried to burn down business to receive addiction treatment, judge rules

The Regional District of Central Kootenay board office in Nelson. File photo
RDCK roundup: Area D joins Unsightly Premises Bylaw; RDCK to buy Winlaw Hall?

“Interior Health recognizes that many of our staff are tired and experiencing burnout,” said Lannon de Best. “We’ve been facing reallychallenging and unprecedented times in the last three years and our staff are really impacted.” Photo: Mulyadi/Unsplash
Patients treated in hallways as staffing levels wane at Trail hospital

Pend d’Oreille property owner Jim Urquhart gets about $500 per year for two transmission lines running through his back yard. Photo: Jim Bailey
West Kootenay landowner seeks fair land-use compensation from power companies