Police are on the scene of a shooting at a downtown Maple Ridge gym on Saturday evening. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a downtown Maple Ridge gym on Saturday evening. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Shooting at downtown Maple Ridge gym Saturday night

Witnesses report seeing lifeless body in vehicle outside the gym

Police are on the scene of a shooting, and apparent murder in downtown Maple Ridge on Saturday night.

According to witnesses, a man was shot as he left Olympians Gym at 22611 Lougheed Hwy. at about 4:30 p.m.. Witnesses reported hearing numerous shots.

There was a heavy police presence at the gym, including officers wearing uniforms marked gang task force, and roads the area have been blocked from traffic.

More details to come.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgemurderPitt MeadowsRCMP

Previous story
‘Eyes on the road’: Canadian truckers fight human trafficking along highways

Just Posted

Tammy Bradford manages the Creston Museum, which has received a provincial grant for a project entitled 40 Years 40 Voices. Photo: Kelsey Yates Tammy Bradford manages the Creston Museum, which has received a provincial grant for a project entitled 40 Years 40 Voices. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Provincial funding helps five West Kootenay organizations tackle racism

Terran Ambrosone of Castlegar shows a copy of the long-lost letter she received from family friends. The letter gave her clues that helped her track down her relatives in Ukraine. Photo courtesy Terran Ambrosone
Ukrainian invasion impact comes home to West Kootenay woman through long-lost letter

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

Nelson’s fire hall as it appeared in Roxanne, with the ambulance station redecorated as a false-fronted building. Interiors were actually shot in Vancouver. Photo: Al Peterson
When Hollywood came to Nelson in 1986